Sonali Bendre reacts to rumours of acting in Jr NTR's next project, calls it fake news: 'This is sansanikhez'
Sonali Bendre reacts to rumours of acting in Jr NTR's next project, calls it fake news: 'This is sansanikhez'

Sonali Bendre clarified that she will not feature in Koratala Siva's next project alongside Jr NTR. Here's what she has said.
Updated on May 30, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonali Bendre on Monday quashed rumours that she will be a part of Koratala Siva's next project featuring Jr NTR. In a new interview, Sonali called such reports ‘fake news’ or news that ‘hasn’t reached her’ yet. She also spoke about her OTT debut series, The Broken News. (Also Read | Sonali Bendre says she was left with 24 inch scar post cancer surgery in 2018: 'It was hard')

Earlier in May, Jr NTR announced his new project with director Koratala Siva. On Instagram, Jr NTR unveiled the teaser of the film, which is written and directed by Koratala. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram, produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively, the yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to hit the floors soon.

In an interview with Koimoi, when asked about the upcoming film, Sonali said, “Who, me? No, I don’t know, please tell me about it. I have no clue what you are talking about. No listen, genuinely I am not. No I have no clue about this, so this is a fake news. Or if it is a news, it hasn’t reached me yet. This is sansanikhez (thriller).”

RELATED STORIES

Speaking about her past projects and her OTT debut, Sonali said, "So now the thing is when I did fiction it was matter of reading it once or twice and I remembered the lines. So now this came back to me and now suddenly post the treatment there is this brain fog and I can’t remember it and that part intimidated me as I how am I going to remember my lines. Till the time I realized how did you deal with your illness, how did you deal with the Covid situation. So I said if I could adapt to those things, I can adapt here."

Sonali posted a trailer of her show on Instagram, on May 27. In the web series, she plays the role of journalist Amina Qureshi of Awaaz Bharati. Actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar are also a part of the show.

The show follows the story of two rival Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism. The Broken News, helmed by Vinay Waikul, will be out on Zee5. The original show Press was created and written by writer Mike Bartlett.

Topics
sonali bendre jr ntr koratala siva
