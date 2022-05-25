Sonali Bendre says she was left with 24 inch scar post cancer surgery in 2018: 'It was hard'

Actor Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for the same in the US. After beating the disease later that year, she returned to India but did not resume working. In a new interview, Sonali has revealed that she was left with a 24-inch scar from the surgery. Also Read: Sonali Bendre diagnosed with high-grade cancer, says she’s determined to fight every step of the way

Sonali made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag. She had her first big hit with the action-romance Diljale (1996). She later appeared in films like Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), among others. She has judged many reality shows, such as India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent, and Indian Idol. Earlier this month, she announced her OTT debut with ZEE5’s upcoming series The Broken News.

In a new interview with Mashable India, Sonali talked about her cancer journey. She said, “What Goldie Behl (her husband) and I say is BC and AC, which is before cancer and after cancer. You go through something and you learn some lessons. And, if you have not learnt them, then it’s really sad. I think there were a couple of lessons from it (the cancer diagnosis). The point is reminding each other that it’s not the goal, but the process and the journey that’s important.”

She added, “The first thing that my doctors were telling me is that we want you out of the hospital as fast as possible. Post-surgery, my surgeon was like, I want you walking in 24 hours. In 24 hours, I was holding my IV and walking in the corridor. It was hard because I had a cut which is 23-24 inches.”

Sonali announced the news of her cancer in a tweet in 2018. In a statement, she wrote, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer that has metastasised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

“There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” she added.

