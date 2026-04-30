Sonali Kulkarni gets stuck for 5 hours in traffic jam while travelling to Pune: ‘Traffic team told me to have patience’

It was a night of chaos and concern for actor Sonali Kulkarni, who found herself caught in a terrifying traffic nightmare on Wednesday while travelling from Mumbai to Pune. She was stranded at a standstill for over five hours, with the actor describing the experience as an “extremely scary” situation.

Sonali Kulkarni shares traffic woes

Sonali Kulkarni took to social media to share her ordeal, raising alarm over the conditions and the sheer unpredictability of the situation.

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Sonali took to social media to share her ordeal, raising alarm over the conditions and the sheer unpredictability of the situation. She posted a video on Instagram to talk about the ordeal, and show how she was stuck in the traffic. The actor also shared that when she reached out to the traffic control team for assistance, she was simply asked to remain patient.

In the video, Sonali said, “Hi, I am here on Mankhurd bridge. It’s been exactly five hours that we are stuck here. I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me. We called the traffic control team; they are saying to have patience."

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{{^usCountry}} “The jam is really bad and they are not sure when it will get resolved. We can’t cross. We are completely stuck because we can’t turn back either. Pray for us. Police, if you know anything or can come from the other side and give us an update, then please do. We can’t even say we are hungry, it’s beyond that. I know people must have gone through much worse situations than us, but this is scary, five hours at just one position,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The jam is really bad and they are not sure when it will get resolved. We can’t cross. We are completely stuck because we can’t turn back either. Pray for us. Police, if you know anything or can come from the other side and give us an update, then please do. We can’t even say we are hungry, it’s beyond that. I know people must have gone through much worse situations than us, but this is scary, five hours at just one position,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media users flooded the comments section in agreement, echoing her concerns and calling attention to the worsening traffic menace.

“I was stuck for 7 hours from bkc to Vashi bridge. Not a single traffic personal was available throughout the route,” one wrote. Another mentioned that “I was stuck fr three hours too today”. One wrote, “This is absolutely terrible”.

One comment read, “Exactly the situation of the city. People are going through severe infrastructure issues while public is worried about her speaking in English instead of Marathi. A person may be screaming for help in danger tomorrow and we will be worried about the language of the scream.”

More about Sonali

Sonali has made a name for herself with her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She made her debut at the age of 18 with Hindi film Cheluvi (1992). Over the years, she has worked in diverse projects such as Mission Kashmir, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dil Chahta Hai, Taxi Number 9211, Singham, Chaitra, Pension and Love, Sitara.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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