Sonam Bajwa reveals a woman called off her engagement because her partner was ‘obsessed’ with actor: ‘He wanted me to…’

Sonam Bajwa has recounted a wild story that a woman shared with her, where she had to call off her engagement. Sonam featured in the Amazon MX Player show Famously Fit with Sophie, where she shared a story about how the actor was considered a reason for an engagement to be broken. (Also read: Raghav Chadha gets support from Sonam Bajwa after being dropped by AAP as Rajya Sabha deputy leader’)

What Sonam said

Sonam Bajwa says a woman who blamed her for her broken engagement.(Instagram/Sonam Bajwa)

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During the chat, Sonam shared, “There was this girl who walked towards me and she asked, ‘Are you Sonam Bajwa?’ I said yes, and she said, ‘I have to tell you something.’ She goes that because of me, her engagement broke. I said, ‘I don’t know if I should say I am so sorry to hear that,' but I was so stunned! Then she goes, ‘But I am very happy now and I am engaged to somebody else.’”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued sharing why the woman called off the engagement, “So she said, ‘I am super happy. I called off the engagement with that guy because he was obsessed with you and he wanted me to look like you. He wanted me to have a body like you. It was just a lot for me so I called off that engagement. But ab main jinke saath hoon woh mujhse bohot pyaar karte hain (Now I am with someone who really loves me a lot).’” Sonam said that she told the girl that she was happy for her. Sonam Bajwa’s acting journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued sharing why the woman called off the engagement, “So she said, ‘I am super happy. I called off the engagement with that guy because he was obsessed with you and he wanted me to look like you. He wanted me to have a body like you. It was just a lot for me so I called off that engagement. But ab main jinke saath hoon woh mujhse bohot pyaar karte hain (Now I am with someone who really loves me a lot).’” Sonam said that she told the girl that she was happy for her. Sonam Bajwa’s acting journey {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sonam Bajwa began her career as a model before foraying into films. She rose to fame after participating in Femina Miss India 2012. In the same year, she made her on-screen debut with her first Punjabi movie, Best Of Luck. She rose to fame with Punjab 1984 (2014), earning praise for her natural screen presence and emotional depth. Over the years, she became one of Punjabi cinema’s most popular stars, delivering hits like Nikka Zaildar, Carry On Jatta 3, and Sardaar Ji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam Bajwa began her career as a model before foraying into films. She rose to fame after participating in Femina Miss India 2012. In the same year, she made her on-screen debut with her first Punjabi movie, Best Of Luck. She rose to fame with Punjab 1984 (2014), earning praise for her natural screen presence and emotional depth. Over the years, she became one of Punjabi cinema’s most popular stars, delivering hits like Nikka Zaildar, Carry On Jatta 3, and Sardaar Ji. {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside her regional success, Sonam ventured into Hindi cinema with films like Street Dancer 3D and Karam Yuddh, and appeared in Tamil and Telugu projects as well. She was most recently seen in Housefull 5 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

In Famously Fit with Sophie, actors join host Sophie Choudry to talk about their fitness journey, health and more. It is available to watch on Amazon MX Player.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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