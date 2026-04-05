Raghav Chadha gets support from Sonam Bajwa after being dropped by AAP as Rajya Sabha deputy leader

In the video post, Raghav shared a montage of all the issues he has raised in the Parliament over various sessions. From the plight of Sarkari banks to demanding the removal of tax on disability pension for armed forces, from indexation of wages to the demand for a Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Raghav pinned this video with just an Indian flag emoji as a caption, signalling a quiet but pointed message amid the escalating political row.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed MP Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha in a surprise move on Thursday and replaced him with another member of Parliament, Ashok Mittal. In response, Raghav posted a reel on his Instagram highlighting all the issues he brought up in the Parliament during his time. Actor Sonam Bajwa , who primarily works in Punjabi cinema, and has also worked in Bollywood, has shown her support in the comments. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra roots for Raghav Chadha as he brings up all issues he raised in Rajya Sabha after his AAP ‘demotion’ )

In the same post, Priyanka Chopra had commented with heart eyes, applause and clap emoticons. Raghav is married to actor Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's cousin.

Why was Raghav Chadha removed? Meanwhile, in his latest post, Raghav fired back at his own party over recent claims that he has not raised Punjab-related issues in Parliament. In a post on X, Chadha responded to the allegations, emphasising that Punjab is not just his home but "duty, soil and soul."

He highlighted the various issues he raised as an MP, including advocating for the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantees for farmers' Minimum Support Price (MSP), addressing vanishing groundwater in Punjab, recommending Bharat Ratna recognition for Bhagat Singh, and several other key issues.

A day ago, Raghav said a scripted campaign was being run against him."Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn't respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond," he said.

Party leaders described the decision as part of internal restructuring. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed the move was a result of Chadha’s “distancing himself” from the party’s national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.