Raghav Chadha gets support from Sonam Bajwa after being dropped by AAP as Rajya Sabha deputy leader
Raghav Chadha also fired back at his own party over claims that he has not raised Punjab-related issues in Parliament. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa backed him.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed MP Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha in a surprise move on Thursday and replaced him with another member of Parliament, Ashok Mittal. In response, Raghav posted a reel on his Instagram highlighting all the issues he brought up in the Parliament during his time. Actor Sonam Bajwa, who primarily works in Punjabi cinema, and has also worked in Bollywood, has shown her support in the comments. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra roots for Raghav Chadha as he brings up all issues he raised in Rajya Sabha after his AAP ‘demotion’)
Sonam Bajwa backs Raghav Chadha
In the video post, Raghav shared a montage of all the issues he has raised in the Parliament over various sessions. From the plight of Sarkari banks to demanding the removal of tax on disability pension for armed forces, from indexation of wages to the demand for a Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Raghav pinned this video with just an Indian flag emoji as a caption, signalling a quiet but pointed message amid the escalating political row.
Sonam Bajwa commented with multiple clap emoticons, implying that she stands with Raghav.
In the same post, Priyanka Chopra had commented with heart eyes, applause and clap emoticons. Raghav is married to actor Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's cousin.
Why was Raghav Chadha removed?
Meanwhile, in his latest post, Raghav fired back at his own party over recent claims that he has not raised Punjab-related issues in Parliament. In a post on X, Chadha responded to the allegations, emphasising that Punjab is not just his home but "duty, soil and soul."
He highlighted the various issues he raised as an MP, including advocating for the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantees for farmers' Minimum Support Price (MSP), addressing vanishing groundwater in Punjab, recommending Bharat Ratna recognition for Bhagat Singh, and several other key issues.
A day ago, Raghav said a scripted campaign was being run against him."Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn't respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond," he said.
Party leaders described the decision as part of internal restructuring. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed the move was a result of Chadha’s “distancing himself” from the party’s national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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