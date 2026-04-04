Priyanka Chopra roots for Raghav Chadha as he brings up all issues he raised in Rajya Sabha after his AAP ‘demotion’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed MP Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha in a surprise move on Thursday and replaced him with another member of Parliament, Ashok Mittal. Raghav responded to this decision by posting a video clip on his social media, saying that he is ‘silenced, not defeated.’ Priyanka Chopra has given a shoutout to Raghav Chadha after he was dropped by the AAP.

He posted another video highlighting the various public issues he raised in the Parliament. His sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, has now reacted to the video, rooting for Raghav in the comments. Raghav is married to actor Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's cousin. (Also read: Raghav Chadha gets support from Disha Patani's sister Khushboo after being dropped by AAP: ‘Ap apni ek party banaye’)

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Raghav Chadha In the new post, Raghav shared a montage of all the issues he has raised in the Parliament over various sessions. From the huge gap between education and employment to one nation, one medical treatment, from indexation of wages to the demand for a Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Raghav combined several of his notes into the reel and shared it on his Instagram account. The clip was posted with just an Indian flag emoji, signalling a quiet but pointed message amid the escalating political row.

Priyanka commented on the post with heart eyes, applause and clap emoticons, implying that she stands with Raghav.