Priyanka Chopra roots for Raghav Chadha as he brings up all issues he raised in Rajya Sabha after his AAP ‘demotion’
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed MP Raghav Chadha from the post of Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. Raghav released a clip combining all the issues he raised.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed MP Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha in a surprise move on Thursday and replaced him with another member of Parliament, Ashok Mittal. Raghav responded to this decision by posting a video clip on his social media, saying that he is ‘silenced, not defeated.’
He posted another video highlighting the various public issues he raised in the Parliament. His sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, has now reacted to the video, rooting for Raghav in the comments. Raghav is married to actor Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's cousin. (Also read: Raghav Chadha gets support from Disha Patani's sister Khushboo after being dropped by AAP: ‘Ap apni ek party banaye’)
Priyanka Chopra cheers for Raghav Chadha
In the new post, Raghav shared a montage of all the issues he has raised in the Parliament over various sessions. From the huge gap between education and employment to one nation, one medical treatment, from indexation of wages to the demand for a Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Raghav combined several of his notes into the reel and shared it on his Instagram account. The clip was posted with just an Indian flag emoji, signalling a quiet but pointed message amid the escalating political row.
Priyanka commented on the post with heart eyes, applause and clap emoticons, implying that she stands with Raghav.
Why was Raghav Chadha removed as AAP deputy leader in Rajya Sabha?
Raghav had issued his first remarks since being dropped by his party as Rajya Sabha deputy leader. In a video message posted on X, he asked if it was a “crime” to raise public interest issues in Parliament. Replacing Raghav Chadha is Ashok Mittal, industrialist-turned-lawmaker and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.
Tensions peaked in recent months as Raghav stayed away from major party positions, including reactions to key political developments and court relief for top AAP leaders. Party insiders began questioning whether he was aligned with AAP’s core strategy. While Raghav defended himself by highlighting public issues he raised in Parliament, AAP leaders accused him of focusing on “soft PR” instead of bigger political battles.
Party leaders described the decision as part of internal restructuring. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed the move was a result of Chadha’s “distancing himself” from the party’s national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani also backed Raghav, saying that she has full faith that in the near future he will make his own party. ‘We all would want to join you because you want to work with the country,’ she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.