Raghav Chadha is proud of Parineeti Chopra as she launches her talk show: ‘Rooting for you always'

Parineeti shared the promo of the show, which promises intimate and heartfelt conversations on parenthood, featuring a star-studded lineup including Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur, Imran Khan, Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar, and Disha Parmar, all joining Parineeti to share their personal experiences and insights.

Actor Parineeti Chopra , who was blessed with a baby boy last year, has come up with a talk show titled Mom Talks. She took to her Instagram account to share the teaser of the show, where she will talk about the stigma and many issues surrounding pregnancy, childcare and motherhood. The actor's husband, Raghav Chadha , showed his support for this new chapter and added the sweetest comment to congratulate her on the occasion. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra roots for Raghav Chadha as he brings up all issues he raised in Rajya Sabha after his AAP ‘demotion’ )

Why was Raghav Chadha removed as AAP deputy leader? Meanwhile, Raghav has been grabbing headlines for his work for the last few days. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed MP Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha in a surprise move on Thursday and replaced him with another member of Parliament, Ashok Mittal. He had responded to this decision by posting a video clip on his social media, saying that he is ‘silenced, not defeated.’ Parineeti also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, showing her support for him. She then deleted the story after a few hours.

On Saturday, Raghav chose to hit back at his party in a Dhurandhar-style defence, saying “ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon”. The line "Ghayal hoon istiye ghatak hoon", essentially meaning "a wounded tiger is more dangerous", is from the 2025 Hindi film Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. “Since yesterday, there is a scripted campaign against me. They are using same language, same issues, same allegations. This is not a coincidence, but a coordinated attack,” he said in the video.

Raghav had also raised the issue of paternal leave and advocated for better caregiving facilities in his last session in the Parliament. Parineeti had given a shoutout to him for his efforts.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate but grand wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in May 2023. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025.