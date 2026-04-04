Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh film continues its dream run, inches closer to ₹1000 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh continues to dominate the box office with remarkable consistency. Even in its third week, the film is showing no signs of slowing down and continues to pull audiences to cinemas in large numbers. On its third Saturday alone, the film managed to collect over ₹25 crore, further cementing its blockbuster status. With its strong momentum intact, the film is now inching closer to the coveted ₹1,000 crore mark in India. (Also read: Pakistani people demand ₹500 crore from Aditya Dhar for Lyari as Dhurandhar 2 earns ₹1000 crore: ‘Sadake bann jaayengi’) Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17: The spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has managed to collect ₹25.65 crore on its 17th day of release, which is a Saturday. After a slight dip during the weekdays, Dhurandhar 2 has seen another surge on the third weekend. The film ended its first week on a staggering collection of ₹674.17 crore. Its week two haul was at ₹263.65 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,179.30 crore and total India net to ₹985.02 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 is now expected to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in the next few days. It is yet to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore). So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy, Hamza, who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari with a mission to dismantle the underworld as well as the terror network affecting India. The first part of the franchise created a stir at the box office, collecting ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

The second part of the spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.

The sequel also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam.