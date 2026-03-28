Pakistani people demand ₹500 crore from Aditya Dhar for Lyari as Dhurandhar 2 earns ₹1000 crore: ‘Sadake bann jaayengi’
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed ₹1,100 crore globally. Residents of Lyari, Pakistan, are demanding a share for local welfare.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been shattering box-office records in India and performing strongly worldwide as well. The film has so far crossed over ₹1,100 crore globally. Now, people in Pakistan’s Lyari have demanded ₹500 crore, or even a 70–80 per cent share, from the film’s earnings for the welfare of their city.
People from Lyari demands ₹500 crore from Aditya Dhar
A YouTube channel, Comparison TV, shared a video from Lyari, showing residents reacting to Dhurandhar 2's success. In the video, a resident is heard talking about the film and saying, "The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi (May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built)."
Another man, while speaking to the journalist, said, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain (if you’re earning ₹1,000 crore, then at least give ₹500 crore to the people of Lyari. If you give even half your earnings, these roads will get built. When children walk on them, they end up with blisters on their feet)."
Another resident said, "demand hum bahut kar rahe hain lekin mil nahi Raha hai kuch Lyari ki awaam ko. De de bhaijaan (We’ve been demanding this for a long time, but the people of Lyari haven’t received anything. Please give something, bhaijaan)."
When the YouTuber asked another resident how much the people of Lyari should get from Dhurandhar 2’s earnings, he replied, "lagbhag croreon toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se aur uski situations use karke aaya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye (Atleast we should get crores Lyari should get 70-80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari's name and shows its situations, so they should donate)."
Indian fans also reacted to the videos. One comment read, "it looks like Lyari people wants development from Aditya. Let's make a deal and take more content to make Dhurandhar 2." Another wrote, "Aditya Dhar, Lyari needs a road named after you." Another commented, "quite shameless." Another wrote, "Lmao this is hilarious."
Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy, Hamza, who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari with a mission to dismantle the underworld as well as the terror network affecting India. Dhurandhar: The Revenge depicts the gang war in Lyari and shows how Ranveer’s character rises through the ranks and becomes the kingpin of Lyari while carrying out his undercover mission.
About Dhurandhar The Revenge
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The first part of the franchise created a stir at the box office, collecting ₹1,300 crore worldwide. The second part has once again created havoc, collecting over ₹1,100 crore globally and more than ₹750 crore at the domestic box office.
The film has managed to earn over ₹40 crore since the day of its release and over ₹100 crore for two consecutive days. The craze for the film appears to be unstoppable.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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