Pakistani people demand ₹500 crore from Aditya Dhar for Lyari as Dhurandhar 2 earns ₹1000 crore: ‘Sadake bann jaayengi’

A YouTube channel, Comparison TV, shared a video from Lyari, showing residents reacting to Dhurandhar 2's success. In the video, a resident is heard talking about the film and saying, "The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi (May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built)."

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been shattering box-office records in India and performing strongly worldwide as well. The film has so far crossed over ₹1,100 crore globally. Now, people in Pakistan’s Lyari have demanded ₹500 crore, or even a 70–80 per cent share, from the film’s earnings for the welfare of their city.

Another man, while speaking to the journalist, said, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain (if you’re earning ₹1,000 crore, then at least give ₹500 crore to the people of Lyari. If you give even half your earnings, these roads will get built. When children walk on them, they end up with blisters on their feet)."

Another resident said, "demand hum bahut kar rahe hain lekin mil nahi Raha hai kuch Lyari ki awaam ko. De de bhaijaan (We’ve been demanding this for a long time, but the people of Lyari haven’t received anything. Please give something, bhaijaan)."

When the YouTuber asked another resident how much the people of Lyari should get from Dhurandhar 2’s earnings, he replied, "lagbhag croreon toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se aur uski situations use karke aaya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye (Atleast we should get crores Lyari should get 70-80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari's name and shows its situations, so they should donate)."