Sanjay Dutt snaps at paparazzi during family outing with Maanyata, kids amid Dhurandhar The Revenge run: ‘Bas karna be’
Videos captured Sanjay Dutt asking photographers to stop recording as he dined with his wife and children, expressing irritation.
Sanjay Dutt, who is currently basking in the success of Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was recently seen losing his cool at paparazzi during a family outing in Mumbai. The actor stepped out for dinner with his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and their twins, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt.
Sanjay Dutt loses his cool on paparazzi
Videos of the interaction surfaced online, showing Sanjay Dutt in a white printed shirt, walking hand in hand with his wife, who appeared relaxed at first. However, things took a turn when paparazzi surrounded the family and began recording them continuously. Visibly irritated by the attention, the actor asked photographers to stop. “Bas karna bey” (Stop it now), he said before entering the restaurant.
Later, as the family exited after dinner and cameras once again followed them, Sanjay expressed his frustration more firmly, saying, “Arey bhai, 2 minute band kar do, ho gaya abhi” (Oh brother, stop it for two minutes, it’s enough now).
Dhurandhar's success numbers
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to dominate the box office. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and others, has been praised for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Sanjay Dutt’s role as SSP Chaudhary Aslam, a fierce officer of the Lyari Task Force, has emerged as one of the standout elements of the film. Despite facing a ban in Gulf countries and being labelled “propaganda” by some critics, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly earned around ₹1,067.24 crore worldwide, cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.
Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films
Following the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt has a busy slate of upcoming projects lined up, including Aakhri Sawal, Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD – The Devil. The actor continues to explore diverse roles across genres, maintaining his strong presence in both Hindi and regional cinema. However, one of his recent projects, KD – The Devil, has already stirred controversy after a song featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi faced backlash on social media, with several users criticising its lyrics as vulgar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.