Pakistani viewers loved Uzair Baloch, reached out to Dhurandhar star Danish Pandor: ‘Dil khush kar diya’

During the conversation, Danish was asked about how it has been since the release of the film. The actor shared, “DMs toh aatey hi rahte hain (I keep on getting DMs)! Itna pyaar de rahe hain (They are giving me so much love), they are taking so much time and putting me in the story; they are tagging me in the reels! The least I can do is respond to them.”

Actor Danish Pandor is basking in the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, which was released in theatres on March 19. The actor, who plays Uzair Baloch in the film, has been singled out for praise in the first film as well as the sequel. The actor shared in a new conversation with Radio City India that fans and viewers have swarmed his Instagram account with messages, where many have even sympathised with his character and said, ‘Justice for Uzair’. (Also read: Dhurandhar casting director says one actor from South, two in Bollywood rejected Rahman Dakait's role for this reason )

‘Kitni behtereen movie banai hain!’ When asked whether he has also got such messages from Pakistan, Danish said, “Bohot saare messages aatey hain waha se bhi. Kai saare: ‘Bohot pasand aye. Dil khush kar diya. Kitni behtereen movie banai hain (Yes I have received so many messages from Pakistan. They have said how much they loved my work, that they are really happy, and that the film is amazing).’” The actor shared that viewers have texted him from all parts of the world, including Canada, Australia, UK, and North America.

Danish had penned a note of gratitude for director Aditya Dhar upon the film's release. He also hailed co-star Ranveer Singh for supporting him throughout the film, and wrote, “The entire world has witnessed your magic and I am one amongst those lucky ones who have witnessed it live !! You were ,you are and you will be one of the finest actors of this generation and there on!! What you have given to Hamza and jaskirat is irreplaceable. Thanks for being there for me all throughout this journey !! Love you @ranveersingh bhai.”

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.

The sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.