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Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja name their son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja name their son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja

May 10, 2026 11:28 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, have named their second son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja name their son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam and Anand announced the news with a post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday. The post had pictures of the couple along with their sons, Rudralokh and Vayu.

"In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives.

Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu's grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja," read the caption.

"In the Vedas, Rudra , from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal. He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra," it added.

 
vayu sonam kapoor anand ahuja
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