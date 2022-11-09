Sonam Kapoor wishes 'handsome brother' Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on birthday; Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor share sweet notes

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turned 32 on Wednesday. His actor-sister Sonam Kapoor, actor-father Anil Kapoor, film producer-sister Rhea Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on Instagram. Sonam called him ‘my very handsome brother.’ (Also read: Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan Khan with pictures on his 20th birthday)

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared few solo pictures of Harsh from a photoshoot and two pictures with herself, also featuring her husband Anand Ahuja and wrote, “Happy happy Birthday to my very Handsome brother. I have an incredibly soft spot for you and can thus never say no to you. Love you so much Harsh. Have the best year, you deserve it . @harshvarrdhankapoor.” In one of the picture, she kissed her brother out of love.

Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Harsh from their movie Thar on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday Harsh!! My son & best bud!! I just want you to know that I will always believe in you.. and your choice of shoes! (laughing emojis) Love you! Here's to never losing faith and hope @harshvarrdhankapoor.” He also shared several pictures of his son from his various movies. Reacting to the post, his wife, Sunita dropped heart emojis. Dancer Mukti Mohan wrote, “Happy Birthday Harsh (red heart emojis) Wishing you lots of luck, success and love in every aspect of life! @harshvarrdhankapoor.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Happy birthday @harshvarrdhankapoor (three green heart emojis).”

Sunita shared her son's pictures via an Instagram post and wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life (three red heart emojis), who I love more than life itself (evil eye amulet emojis).” She shared a picture of her son a pup. Reacting to the birthday wish, Harsh dropped heart emojis. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan commented, “Happy birthday to Sunita's boy (red heart emoji).”

Rhea Kapoor wishes her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rhea Kapoor re-shared the post of her brother and wrote, “Happy birthday to my handsome brother @harshvarrdhankapoor, love you I'll say it once a year.”

He was last seen in Thar, alongside Anil Kapoor. It starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan. It released on Netflix on 6 May this year.

