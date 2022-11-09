Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan Khan with pictures on his 20th birthday: 'My baby boy is a grown up man today'

Actors Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan turned 20 on Wednesday. Malaika wished Arhaan with throwback pictures via an Instagram post. She wrote a heartfelt message for him to mark his special day. She called her son ‘mama’s boy.' (Also read: Neena Gupta wishes Masaba Gupta with an unseen childhood picture, Sonam Kapoor calls her 'Masaba masi.' See pics)

She shared a childhood picture of Arhaan of childhood days. She also posted a picture of him with swim goggles. She shared a selfie of hers and her son with a little pup. Fans compared birthday boy with his father, Arbaaz from a mirror picture of Arhaan, probably standing with his father. Arhaan decked up in vest and blue jeans.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby ( red heart emoji) happy birthday my arhaan (evil eye, cake, hug and heart emojis).” She used hashtags #20yearsold and #mamasboy on the pictures. Actor Bipasha Basu dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Reacting the pictures, one of Malaika's fans wrote, “Just looks like Arbaaz Khan.” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday handsome.” Other fan wrote, “Sooo many best wishes for him…May he always have best health and brightest future…happy happy birthday….20x.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Arhaan and dropped heart and cake emojis for him.

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998. On November 9, 2002, both of them welcomed their child, Arhaan. In 2017, after almost 19 years of marriage, the couple separated and filed for divorce. In 2020, on Kareena Kapoor's podcast, Malaika opened up about her divorce and said, “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things."

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Both of them made their relationship official in 2019. She recently opened up about her relationship with Arjun and what keeps them together. In a conversation with Masala magazine, she said, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well."

