Sonam Kapoor Delhi house robbery: Police arrests goldsmith with stolen jewellery; valuables worth 1 crore recovered

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a goldsmith, who purchased the stolen jewellery belonging to actor Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law, a senior officer said on Thursday. The jewellery was stolen from Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja's Amrita Shergill Road residence by a nurse and her husband. The two suspects were also arrested a day prior from another part of Delhi. Also read: Two arrested for ₹2.4 crore theft at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi house

The jeweller was identified as Dev Verma, 40, a resident of Kalkaji, as per police. According to a PTI report, the police said that they have recovered from Dev Verma stolen jewellery worth more than ₹1 crore, including 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops, and one brass coin. A Hyundai i10 car that had been purchased from the stolen amount by the accused couple has also been recovered. Other recoveries are still in process.

The Delhi Police had earlier stated that cash and valuables worth ₹2.4 crore had been stolen from Sonam and Anand's house. The theft had taken place in February 11 and an FIR was registered on February 23 at Tughlaq Road Police Station. The complainant in the case was the manager of the house jointly owned by Sonam and Anand Ahuja. As per police, the house employs over 40 people. Sonam and Anand themselves spend little time there as they largely divide their time between Mumbai and London.

Police on Wednesday had arrested Aparna Ruth Wilson, an employee at Sonam's residence, along with her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar from their residence in Sarita Vihar. Aparna is a nurse hired to look after Sarla Ahuja, the 86-year-old grandmother of the actor's husband Anand. She conspired with her accountant husband to steal the jewellery and cash from the house, as per the police.

The police said the couple spent the stolen money mainly to pay off debts, medical expenses of their parents, and house renovation. Dev Verma confessed to have bought the stolen jewellery from Naresh and paid him the sum in cash and electronic transaction.

A Delhi Police official told PTI, “In March 2021, the accused started working as a nurse in the actor’s house. While working she observed that jewellery and cash were kept in an almirah.” They allegedly stole the entire stuff over a span of 10-11 months, and sold the jewellery as and when they got a chance.

The FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), police said. The Tughlaq Road Police Station had transferred the case to the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district for investigation. The Crime Branch is also probing the matter, police said.

Last month, Sonam had announced her pregnancy on social media. On March 21, Sonam shared a series of pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram handle.

This is the second time the family has been targeted by criminals in the last few months. In March, the Faridabad Police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals that had allegedly duped Anand's father Harish Ahuja's export-import firm of ₹27 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

