Sonam Kapoor drops childhood pics with Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on his birthday, Arjun Kapoor says ‘we got lucky’

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have wished actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on his 31st birthday. She shared 
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor turns 31 today. 
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 08:07 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. His sister Sonam Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor wished him on Instagram with throwback pictures and thoughtful messages. 

Sonam shared pictures from their childhood and wrote, “Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness. @harshvarrdhankapoor #birthday #birthdaywishes.”

The first picture shows Sonam and Harshvarrdhan playing together, while the second picture shows them being joined by their sister Rhea Kapoor as they chill on a bean bag. There is also a picture of them playing on an inflatable slide at a kids' party. The childhood pictures are then followed by pics of grown-up Sonam and Harshvarrdhan at the former's wedding functions. 

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja commented to the post, “Sweeeeeet. @sonamkapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor.” A fan wrote, “So lovely and Innocent overload.” Another said, "Omg so adorable! Love everything about these photos. And that TV  took me straight back to simpler times."

Around the same time, Arjun also wished his cousin brother. The actor shared a picture of himself and his cousins Harshvarrdhan and Shanaya Kapoor, and sister Anshula Kapoor, posing with their grandmother at a recent Diwali party. He wrote, “Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while you're at it).” Sonam commented to Arjun's post, “So sweet love you both so much.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor digs out photos of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor from family album as he misses them ‘just a little extra’

After working as an assistant director on 2015 film Bombay Velvet, Harshvarrdhan made his acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya a year later. Since then, he has featured in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, AK vs AK and Ray. He is currently working on the Olympic winner Abhinav Bindra biopic.

