Sonam Kapoor explains why welcoming a child is a ‘very selfish decision’ as she graces new magazine cover

Sonam Kapoor welcomed a baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday. Soon after, a fashion magazine unveiled her cover picture from her latest photo shoot which had the actor posing in an unbuttoned shirt. Ahead of the birth of her child, Sonam had shared her thoughts on becoming a parent. Also read: Karan Johar congratulates Sonam Kapoor for her baby boy: 'Anil Kapoor won't like being called nana'

Sonam is seen caressing her baby bump in the picture as she smiles for the camera in minimal makeup. The actor had flown down from London few weeks ago for her delivery.

Opening up about the decision to become a parent, Sonam told Vogue in an interview, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision.”

Sonam Kapoor posed in a shirt on the cover of a magazine.

On behalf of his entire family, Anil Kapoor shared a note to express his happiness on the arrival of the baby. The note read: “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th August, the arrival of the newest member of our family, Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.” He addressed himself and wife Sunita Kapoor as “doting grandparents”.

Sonam had earlier told Indianexpress.com about how she struggled during the first three months of her pregnancy. “This journey to motherhood has been rather tough, particularly the first three months. They were difficult in ways I wasn’t expecting. No one ever tells how challenging this journey would be. My body is changing every day, in addition to nausea and exhaustion. It has also affected my sleep routine such as sometimes I have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and then there are days when I can’t get out for 10-12 hours straight. Despite all these changes, I’ve never loved, embraced, or cared for my body and wellness more than now,” she said.

