Sonam Kapoor kisses husband Anand Ahuja in new pic: 'Obsessed with you'

On Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. In the picture, Sonam was seen giving a peck on Anand's cheek.

Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, “obsessed with you Anand Ahuja.” In the photo, Sonam held Anand closy as she kissed him on his cheek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam Kapoor shares picture with Anand Ahuja. (Instagram)

Sonam earlier shared a series of pictures with Anand from their New Year celebration. She captioned the photos, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand also shared pictures from the celebration and from their pyjama party on Instagram. He captioned the post, “In 2020 & 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends. Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love and laughter. CC @sonamkapoor @ase_msb #EverydayPhenomenal. PS how beautiful is @sonamkapoor ! PPS yes, you’re right, we had a momentary outfit change.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a star-studded reception.

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam talked about Anand and how she is thankful that she didn't marry someone from Bollywood. She said, “I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ring in New Year in pyjamas at London home, he asks ‘how beautiful is she’. See pics

Sonam was last seen in a starring role in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She appeared in a cameo in Netflix's AK vs AK, in which she played a version of herself, alongside her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She will next be seen in Blind, a remake of a South Korean thriller co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, which she shot in Scotland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON