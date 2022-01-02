Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ring in New Year in pyjamas at London home, he asks ‘how beautiful is she’. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja had a glam but still-so-cosy New Year's party at their home in London. The couple took to Instagram to share photos from the same.

While Sonam shared a bunch of pictures of them in glamorous outfits and their home decked up for the celebrations, Anand chose to share pictures of Sonam in her pyjamas. While she wore a black, flowing dress for the party first, she later changed into a copper-coloured silk night suit. She still wore her diamond earrings and high heels over the comfy outfit.

Anand, too, changed into something more casual after getting his pictures clicked in a black outfit that matched Sonam's. He wore a black T-shirt and a shirt over it.

Sharing the photos, Anand wrote, “In 2020 & 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends. Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love and laughter. CC @sonamkapoor @ase_msb #EverydayPhenomenal. PS how beautiful is @sonamkapoor ! PPS yes, you’re right, we had a momentary outfit change.”

Sonam had earlier shared a bunch of photos from the party on her Instagram page. They showed her posing with Anand and also some shots of her dining table all decked up for guests. Candles were lit and golden plates were laid out for the guests.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022.”

Sonam and Anand have been living in London for a while now. She recently shared a bunch of pictures from their home as she did a shoot for Architectural Digest.

