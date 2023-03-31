Sonam Kapoor poses for pics with Rekha, cousin Khushi Kapoor at Dior Mumbai show; Anil Kapoor reacts

Actors Rekha and Sonam Kapoor posed together for photos as they attended Dior's 2023 pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai. Several pictures of the duo from the event emerged online. In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sonam was seen arriving at the event with her cousin Khushi Kapoor. (Also Read | Christian Dior Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ambanis and more bring colour to red carpet)

Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor posed for the paparazzi.

For the occasion, Sonam wore a pink dress with a matching jacket. She opted for traditional jewellery, golden heels and also carried a bag. Khushi Kapoor was seen in a black-and-white outfit and black shoes. At the event, Sonam and Khushi also posed for pictures.

Rekha, for the event, draped a red and golden saree, traditional jewellery and carried a potli. In a picture, she kept her arm around Sonam as they posed for the paparazzi. Both of them smiled for the camera.

Sonam also took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures before heading out for the event. The actor gave different poses in her pink outfit. She geo-tagged the location as The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Sonam captioned the post, “So excited to welcome Dior to India, showcasing the incomparable craft of our country and sharing it with the world.”

Reacting to the post, her father-actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Classic! (red heart emojis)." Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, posted heart eye emojis. Anshula Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Sonam's husband-businessman Anand Ahuja commented, "Wowwwzeerrrr."

Apart from Rekha, Sonam, and Khushi, several other celebrities were in attendance at the event. They included Anushka Sharma with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Natasha Poonawala, and the Ambanis. Freida Pinto, Simone Ashley, sitarist Anoushka Shankar, Maisie Williams, and Thai actors Mile and Apo from 'KinnPorsche' were also part of the event.

Fans will see Sonam next in the upcoming film Blind helmed by Shome Makhija. It stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in AK vs AK, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, in 2020. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Yogita Bihani in pivotal roles.

