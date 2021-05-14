Sonam Kapoor reports and blocks a troll asking how much she was paid for her Eid post: 'So satisfying'

Actor Sonam Kapoor has reacted to a troll asking how much she was paid for her Instagram post to wish fans on Eid. The actor had shared a clip from the song Yoon Shabnami, from her debut film Saawariya. She had captioned her post, "Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers."

An Instagram user commented, "Ask Sonam Kapoor how much did she gt paid for this post”. Sonam took to her Instagram stories to show she reported the comment for bullying and harassment before she blocked the user. She wrote, "So satisfying" on her stories.

Meanwhile, several celebrities and fans wished the actor in the comments section. Actor Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Sooooo pretty." Dancers Poonam and Priyanka Shah wrote, "Always loved this song! a masterpiece."

Sonam last week celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor tied the knot with the businessman on May 8, 2018. The wedding ceremony was a lavish affair. They got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony and hosted a grand reception. Sonam has been spending her time with her husband in London, since July 2020. The couple shares a home in London's Notting Hill.

The actor had once revealed how Anand proposed to her. On a talk show in 2018, she had revealed that Anand had planned a grand proposal. However, when the couple was in New York and Sonam was having a bad day, Anand surprised her by popping the question.

Meanwhile, Sonam recently shot for her upcoming film Blind in Glasgow. It is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, released in 2019. She also had a cameo in the Netflix film, AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead.

