Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja celebrate their third wedding anniversary.
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja celebrate third wedding anniversary, Rhea Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor wish the couple

  • Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Saturday. Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor, and their mother Sunita penned notes wishing the couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 03:33 PM IST

As actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja celebrate their third wedding anniversary, Sonam's sister, producer Rhea Kapoor and their mother Sunita Kapoor penned notes wishing the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a series of pictures of the couple and wrote, "Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we’ve got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then. #everydayphenomenal."

Reacting to the post, Sonam commented, "love you so so much rhee.. miss you", Anand said, "Rheee. Love you. Yes lots to make up! Soon," and Sunita dropped hearts. Several celebs as well as fans also showered the couple with love and wished them in the comments section.

Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy anniversary." Simone Khambatta said, "happy anniversary! @sonamkapoor ! Your wedding brings back such great memories of better times !!!! Hope you guys are well" to which Sonam replied, "@simone.khambatta thanks my darling Simone I wish we could turn back time."

A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary to both of you @sonamkapoor stay in love forever." Another wrote, "Hey! Happy Anniversary to the blooming couple." A third said, "My all time favourite actress in bollywood Sonam ji wish you a very happy marriage anniversary ap hamesha khush rahiye aur khusiya batiye (Stay happy always and spread happiness)."

Sunita also posted several pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you May your love keep growing , increasing day by day.May your days ahead be filled with laughter , May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much." Replying to this, Sonam wrote, "Mama miss you love you..." Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "happy anniversary beautiful people 🤗 @sonamkapoor @anandahuja" and Sonam replied, "thank you chachu".

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony of the couple was a lavish affair. They got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a grand reception. Since July 2020, Sonam has been spending her time with her husband in London. The duo share a home in London's Notting Hill.

Also Read: Salman Khan zooms in on Being Human bicycle in latest Radhe promo, fans react. Watch

Meanwhile, Sonam shot for her upcoming movie Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller, in Glasgow. Fans last saw Sonam in The Zoya Factor, a 2019 release. She also had a cameo in AK Vs AK, a Netflix film, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead.

Soha Ali Khan with mother Sharmila Tagore.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh teamed up for an Instagram Reels video.
