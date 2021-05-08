When Sonam Kapoor revealed she was PMSing on the day Anand Ahuja proposed to her: 'I was really pissed off'

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple got married in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. Sonam has been spending time in London since July 2020 with Anand. The couple has a home in Notting Hill.

While the wedding ceremony was a lavish affair, Sonam once revealed that her proposal was as simple as it could have gotten. Appearing on a talk show in 2018, the Aisha actor revealed Anand had planned a grand proposal. However, when the couple was in New York together, and Sonam was having a bad day, Anand surprised her by going down on one knee.

Sonam appeared on the show Feet Up With The Stars where she spoke about Anand's proposal. She recalled having 'a stupid fight' because she was ‘PMSing really badly’. She was also upset about losing her favourite pair of sunglasses.

She said, "He picked me up from my pilates class, which was a huge disaster as well, and I was really pissed off. I remember we were walking to the hotel. He had his bike...he likes to cycle...and I was walking with him. He just got down on his knee in the middle of the New York street and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I was like, ‘I was such a b***h all day'." Responding to his proposal, Sonam instantly said yes and also went down on her knees.

During the conversation, she also spoke on Anand's initial proposal plan. "He had planned this whole thing and he wanted to propose on October of that year. He wanted to take me to the Oxford library because it is supposed to be the best library in the world and I love books and I like libraries," she had said.

She also remembered how she had ignored him when he wrote her a letter a few months ahead of the proposal. “In June, on my birthday, he wrote me this long letter about how he thinks he needs to spend the rest of his life with me but it was not really a proposal. I was like, he is saying all of this but he is not getting down on one knee so I ignored it,” she had said.

The couple got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony which was followed by a lavish reception. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding bash.

Recently, Sonam was in Glasgow where she was shooting her upcoming movie Blind. The movie is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor released in 2019. Sonam had a cameo in Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead.

