Salman Khan in a still from the new Radhe promo.
Salman Khan zooms in on Being Human bicycle in latest Radhe promo, fans react. Watch

  • Salman Khan rode in on a Being Human bicycle in the latest promo for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:45 PM IST

A new 'dialogue promo' for the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. The 30-second clip is centred around Randeep Hooda's villainous character.

Previous promos featured Salman, and co-star Disha Patani. The new video opens with Randeep's character, Rana, saying that waiting for Radhe to locate him is 'boring'. "Kuch entertainment chahiye (I need some entertainment)," he says.


The video then cuts to Radhe zooming in on a Being Human bicycle, rampaging through a wall, and beating people up. "Itna style (such style)," one character says, upon laying his eyes on Radhe/Salman. "Any one notice the cycle was of being human," one fan noted in the comments section. "Radhe is gonna be the cure of all the tensions we are having these days," another fan commented.

Randeep, who will also be seen in a romantic comedy titled Unfair and Lovely, and a web series titled Inspector Avinash, said in an interview with Hindustan Times that he's glad to explore his range as an actor. "They’re all very different, and took a different side of me and a different commitment. I’m being stretched as an actor which I like, and I’m enjoying the process. I believe one can only enjoy the process, like karam karo, fal ki chinta mat karo (work hard, don't worry about the results). The result is in somebody else’s hands," he said.

The actor was seen last year as the villainous Saju in Netflix's Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russo brothers. He also had a small role in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

Also read: Makers of Salman Khan's Radhe join hands with Give India Foundation to support Covid-19 relief work

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, as Radhe's boss. The film will be given a cross-platform release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

salman khan radhe your most wanted bhai randeep hooda disha patani being human

