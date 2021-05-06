IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Makers of Salman Khan's Radhe join hands with Give India Foundation to support Covid-19 relief work
Salman Khan plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Makers of Salman Khan's Radhe join hands with Give India Foundation to support Covid-19 relief work

  • The makers, in a statement, said the revenue garnered from the movie would be donated to Give India Foundation that would then be utilised to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 05:30 PM IST

Makers of Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai - Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films will collaborate with the Give India Foundation to support Covid-19 relief work across the nation.

After several celebrities came together to raise funds to help tackle the Covid-19 crisis, makers of Prabhu Deva directorial film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stepped forward to provide support.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the makers released a statement to announce that they have partnered with the donation platform to support Covid-19 relief work across the country, including the donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators.

They also said that the revenue garnered from the movie will be donated to Give India which will then directly benefit the healthcare physical infrastructure, including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment and vaccine support.

Earlier on Wednesday, the makers dropped the title track from the movie which took the internet by storm and accumulated more than 9 million views within less than a day of being released on YouTube.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is also the first Indian film to have a multi-format release.

It will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

It will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per Covid protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

Also read: Barkha Singh, child artist who played young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge, recounts ‘tough’ audition process

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Radhe is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan radhe your most wanted bhai covid-19 + 1 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan in a poster from Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan in a poster from Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Salman Khan starrer Radhe's title track to be unveiled on May 5

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:51 PM IST
While the title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, the lyrics are by Sajid. He is also the singer.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai gets CBFC's UA certificate without any cuts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Ahead of the simultaneous digital and theatrical release of Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film has bagged UA certificate from the CBFC. It can be viewed by all age groups in theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP