Disha Patani falls for 'sweet' Salman Khan in new Radhe dialogue promo. Watch

A second dialogue promo for the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released online. The film, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, will be given a cross-platform release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

The 30-second clip features a romantic moment between Salman and Disha's characters -- Radhe and Diya. It opens with Diya rushing towards Radhe, and praising him for being a Good Samaritan in selfish times. "Nature hai (that's my nature)," Radhe says, and the clip immediately cuts to him hitting a man, and then performing a dance move. The clip ends with glimpses at a few song sequences.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the film, Salman addressed the age gap between him and Disha -- Salman is 55, Disha is 28. He said, "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lagrai hain. Hum-umar lage hain hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hu (She has done a wonderful job in the movie. She looks very beautiful. We appear to be of a similar age too. No, she doesn't look as old as me. I look as young as her.)."

The first dialogue promo featured Radhe, a tough-as-nails cop, lecturing students about crime. Like the second promo, the first one also ended with shots of Radhe beating people up and dancing.

Ahead of the film's release on ZeePlex and international theatres, three songs and a trailer have been released. Fans have noticed similarities between Radhe and older Salman-starrers, such as Wanted, Tere Naam, and Dabanng.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Randeep Hooda as the villain, and Jackie Shroff, as Radhe's boss.

