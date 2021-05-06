IND USA
Salman Khan as Radhe, in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Disha Patani falls for 'sweet' Salman Khan in new Radhe dialogue promo. Watch

  • Salman Khan and Disha Patani feature in a new dialogue promo for the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 01:24 PM IST

A second dialogue promo for the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released online. The film, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, will be given a cross-platform release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

The 30-second clip features a romantic moment between Salman and Disha's characters -- Radhe and Diya. It opens with Diya rushing towards Radhe, and praising him for being a Good Samaritan in selfish times. "Nature hai (that's my nature)," Radhe says, and the clip immediately cuts to him hitting a man, and then performing a dance move. The clip ends with glimpses at a few song sequences.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the film, Salman addressed the age gap between him and Disha -- Salman is 55, Disha is 28. He said, "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lagrai hain. Hum-umar lage hain hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hu (She has done a wonderful job in the movie. She looks very beautiful. We appear to be of a similar age too. No, she doesn't look as old as me. I look as young as her.)."

The first dialogue promo featured Radhe, a tough-as-nails cop, lecturing students about crime. Like the second promo, the first one also ended with shots of Radhe beating people up and dancing.

Also read: Radhe title song: Salman Khan sings about not wanting to live 'kuwara' life while Disha Patani chants his name. Watch

Ahead of the film's release on ZeePlex and international theatres, three songs and a trailer have been released. Fans have noticed similarities between Radhe and older Salman-starrers, such as Wanted, Tere Naam, and Dabanng.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Randeep Hooda as the villain, and Jackie Shroff, as Radhe's boss.

