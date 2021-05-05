Radhe title song: Salman Khan sings about not wanting to live 'kuwara' life while Disha Patani chants his name. Watch

The title track of Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. The video features Salman and Disha Patani, dancing in largely green screen environments.

Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song has been written and performed by Sajid. Previously, the songs Dil De Diya and Seeti Maar had been released online.





In the song, Salman Khan's character sings about being the object of everyone's attention, but not wanting to live alone. "Jeena kuwara nahi maangta, paisa tumhara nahi maangta (Don't want to be single, don't want a penny from anyone else)," he sings, while Disha Patani's character tosses playing cards in the air.

Salman's fans came out in droves in the comments section. "This is the biggest hit of the bollywood history," one person wrote. "I am telling u this is the biggest blockbuster ever in history of Bollywood," wrote another.

In a recent video featurette, Salman spoke about the age gap between him and Disha. He said "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lagrai hain. Hum-umar lage hain hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hu (She has done wonderful work in the movie. She has looked very beautiful. We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers)."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. After being delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will be given a cross-platform release on May 13, to coincide with Eid.

