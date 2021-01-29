Actor Sonam Kapoor's businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, has shared a throwback picture from pre-Covid-19 days. The picture showed the couple, along with a couple of friends, posing near yachts.

In his caption, Anand wrote, "Throwback to pre lockdown days w @farazkhalid @waltaf." In the picture, Sonam wore a black shirt and jeans, while Anand wore a dark-coloured T-shirt and grey pants.

"Beautiful pic bro," one person wrote. Another person saw this as an opportunity to ask Anand, who runs a sneaker retail business, for a good deal on a pair of kicks. They wrote, "Bro can you help me cop atleast one sneaker in veg nonveg please bro."

Sonam and Anand spent the coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi and flew to Mumbai after restrictions were eased. Later, they flew to London.

Sonam welcomed 2021 with a 'good riddance to 2020' post on Instagram. She wrote, "2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best f***ing time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all...”

The actor was last seen on screen in a cameo appearance in AK vs AK, starring her father, Anil Kapoor, in the lead role. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and released on Netflix, also featured her brother, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, in a cameo.

