Sonam Kapoor shares childhood photos of Rhea Kapoor on birthday, Anil Kapoor calls her 'fiercely independent'. See pics

Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor turned a year older on March 5, and was flooded with birthday wishes from friends and family. In the heap of sweet birthday messages coming her way, there were two that stood out. One was by sister Sonam Kapoor, who shared a series of happy photos featuring the two of them. The other birthday post was from dad Anil Kapoor, who wrote a sweet caption along with Rhea's childhood pictures. Also read: Malaika Arora attends Rhea Kapoor's birthday party with Arjun Kapoor; Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor also spotted

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In some of the photos she shared on Instagram, actor Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea were seen spending time together in different parts of the world. A photo featured Rhea posing with a pregnant Sonam on a London street, another one was a candid photo from Sonam's 2018 wedding in Mumbai. In others, Rhea and Sonam were with their friends and family over the years. There was also a photo of Rhea cutting a birthday cake as a child with Sonam and Anil looking on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can’t wait for you to come home Rhea Kapoor!"

Anil Kapoor also shared two images of Rhea on Instagram, and called her 'fiercely independent' in his caption. An old photo of Anil embracing Rhea as a child was followed by a recent picture of Rhea with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the cast of her upcoming film, The Crew.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his caption, Anil wrote, "It’s your time to fly… You are fiercely independent, taking your own decisions… I don’t think you need my arms to take care of you because now you’re ready to take care of your Crew (her upcoming film), your team and your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy birthday Rhea Kapoor!"

Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, and Sunita Kapoor. She has produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. She is now working on her new production, The Crew.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON