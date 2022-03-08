Sonam Kapoor slams ‘racism’ faced by 700 Indian students stranded in Ukrainian city of Sumy: 'It is disgusting'

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a PTI news report stating that over 700 Indian students in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy are waiting to be evacuated. Sonam reacted to the news and said that it is “disgusting the way coloured people are being treated." (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor shares video of her pretty London home as she lounges on sofa on a lazy Monday. Watch)

The news report shared by Sonam on her Instagram Stories states, "India has said that it is “deeply concerned” that despite its repeated urgings to both Russia and Ukraine, the safe corridor for Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy did not materialise. Over 700 Indian students in Sumy are still waiting to be evacuated.”

Reacting to it, Sonam wrote, “Indians are facing racism from both sides of the fight. It's disgusting the way coloured people have been treated. At least that's what the stories coming out in the news are reiterating.”

Sonam Kapoor reacts to the news about 700 Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine's state Sumy.

Last week, actor Sonu Sood made headlines after he extended help to Indian students who were stranded in Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine to reach the Polish border and return to their homes safely. Explaining the evacuation plan, Sonu explained that he managed to send local taxis to students location, from where they were taken to the railway station in Kharkiv. From there, they travelled to a safer location in Lviv city by train, where buses were arranged to ferry them to Polish border.

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name. She also had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix last year. Sonam will next be seen in Blind.

