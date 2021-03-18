Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor stuns with her purple hair, says she's done so only for husband Anand Ahuja. See here
Sonam Kapoor stuns with her purple hair, says she's done so only for husband Anand Ahuja. See here

Sonam Kapoor on Thursday shared a fun picture of herself in purple hair filter on Instagram. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor has been shooting for her new film, Blind in Glasgow, Scotland.

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to post a boomerang video of herself in a brand new avatar. She debuted purple hair, with help from an Instagram filter. She mentioned how she did so only because of her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Purple and yellow just for Anand Ahuja." The video showed her long tresses falling softly around her in purple waves.

Sonam Kapoor lives in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, Sonam has been shooting for her upcoming film, Blind in Glasgow, Scotland. Some time back, she had posted pictures of herself tackling the winter chill with the aid of a hot water bottle. Sharing it, she had written: "Hot water bottle for the win in cold naaah freeeezing Scotland . #BLIND"

Pankaj Tripathi: Feminism should be taught to all young boys in school

Shraddha Kapoor chills in Maldives with parents, drops stunning selfie

Kangana shares pics in ripped jeans with an advice for youngsters

On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic

Sonam has been away from India since last July. And while she misses her family in Mumbai, she has always made sure she remembers them on special days. On her sister, producer Rhea Kapoor's birthday, she had written, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I’ve missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters 'Even our phrasin’ Sounds like it’s coming from one, Nobody’s sweating, When we’re dueting, Cause we’re having such fun'.”

Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

On cousin Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, earlier this month, she had shared a throwback picture and had written: "My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and badass babe! Happy happy birthday my love. Miss you tonnes."

On her dad Anil Kapoor's birthday in December, she had written: "Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor."

