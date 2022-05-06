Sonam Kapoor turns chef and prepares dessert in a London restaurant, fan says: ‘Pregnancy glow spotted’. Watch

Actor Sonam Kapoor announced in March that she and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child later this year. On Friday, she shared a video of herself making a chocolate delicacy. In the video, a pregnant Sonam is seen making a dessert named Gold Hazelnut. Also Read: Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shares ‘dreamy’ snaps with Anand Ahuja, fans call them 'most beautiful couple'. See pics

Sharing the video from the kitchen of The Berkeley, a hotel in London, Sonam wrote, “During my pregnancy I’ve been devouring @cedricgrolet goodies! And my dearest friend @christinabgnorton booked a surprise for me at his patisserie @the_berkeley.”

In the video, Sonam is seen making a delicacy named Gold Hazelnut--a type of white chocolate dessert. At the end of the clip, Sonam holds the chocolate dessert and says, “Not great.”

Sonam's friend Aishwarya Nair Mathew commented, “Omg how amazing it this Sona.” One fan wrote, “That looks so delicious and you are so brilliant at it.” While one said, “Love Cedric Grolet’s work! And you were so amazing at it,” another one wrote, “Pregnancy glow spotted.” Many fans dropped hearts and blessing hands emojis in the comments section of her post.

In March, Sonam took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja and announced her pregnancy. In the photos, she was seen holding her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post. Also Read: Pregnant Sonam Kapoor hilariously asks Masaba Gupta to make maternity clothes for her: 'I'm sucking up to her publicly'

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2020.

