Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu cuddles with nanu Anil Kapoor in cute pics

Anil Kapoor and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja had a fashion face-off of sorts and the actor declared the winner in his latest Instagram post. On Wednesday Anil took to Instagram of share two photos of himself and Vayu, along with a caption that read, "No contest. Vayu wears it better! Boss Baby...Missing Vayu." Also read: Anil Kapoor cannot stop smiling as grandson Vayu rests on Sonam Kapoor's shoulder in new pic

Anil Kapoor's post for Vayu

Anil Kapoor shares adorable pictures with grandson Vayu on Instagram.

The first picture featured Anil Kapoor sitting with Vayu in his arms. The toddler, who turned one in August, had his face half-covered with a black hat. The next picture featured the actor wearing the same hat as he held Vayu. Sonam Kapoor was also seen with the grandfather-grandson duo in the undated picture.

Reactions to his post

Reacting to Anil's post, daughter Sonam commented, "Vayu misses you … NaaaaNaaaa ! HaTT! (heart emoji)." Many celebs such as Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis on Anil's post.

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor are parents to three children – Sonam, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor. Sonam married Anand Ahuja in 2018. They welcomed their first child together, Vayu, last year.

Anil often shares pictures with Vayu on Instagram. In August, he had shared a cute black-and-white picture in which he can be seen smiling wide and looking at Vayu. Vayu was also looking at him while lying in Sonam's arms. Anil had written in the caption, “Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy...”

Anil Kapoor on becoming a grandfather

Anil, in a 2022 interview with ETimes, had opened up about how excited he was on becoming a granddad. He quoted his Dil Dhadakne Do line and said ‘I feel on top of the world’. He told the portal, "It has been absolutely wonderful. God has been kind and I just want to thank God that everything went smoothly."

Anil Kapoor is now gearing up for Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. It will be released on December 1. He also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which will be released in January 2024.

