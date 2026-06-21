Sonam Khan clarifies she did not have an affair with Rajiv Rai during Tridev: ‘He didn’t even want me in the film’

For years, Bollywood circles believed that Sonam Khan's standout role and chartbuster song in Tridev came courtesy of her rumoured romance with filmmaker Rajiv Rai. The actor has now shattered that narrative. In a candid Instagram post, Sonam revealed that there was no affair during the making of the 1989 blockbuster and, contrary to popular belief, Rajiv didn't even want to cast her in the film initially.

Sonam Khan sets the record straight about affair with Rajiv Rai on Tridev set

Sonam Khan says she got no director's privilege during Tridev.

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On Saturday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a video of the popular song Oye Oye from Tridev. She wrote, "Oye oye oye oye oh naaaaa as in a BIG No. Real story, I was not having an affair with my Tridev director. So read on....First day of Tridev shoot. First song. First rumour."

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{{^usCountry}} She further clarified that both she and Rajiv were dating other people during the shoot of Tridev and said, “As per popular belief, after Tridev released, there was a very strong belief that I was busy romancing the director during the making of Tridev, resulting in me getting more leverage than the other two leading ladies. Like getting more screen time and a super hit song which was playing at every nook and corner of the country. Plot twist: Rajiv was on set with his girlfriend. I had a boyfriend parked not far away from the set, either. We were both very taken people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further clarified that both she and Rajiv were dating other people during the shoot of Tridev and said, “As per popular belief, after Tridev released, there was a very strong belief that I was busy romancing the director during the making of Tridev, resulting in me getting more leverage than the other two leading ladies. Like getting more screen time and a super hit song which was playing at every nook and corner of the country. Plot twist: Rajiv was on set with his girlfriend. I had a boyfriend parked not far away from the set, either. We were both very taken people.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sonam added, “Oye Oye just fell into my lap. In fact, Rajiv didn't want me in Tridev. He had contacted and almost sealed the deal with another actress, as he didn't like me much when he saw the rushes of Vijay, which Yash ji showed him. In fact, I was the last choice when he was left with no choice. So, no romance, no secret phone calls, no so-called director privilege if that even exists, I dunno, sorry for sounding naive or delulu.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam added, “Oye Oye just fell into my lap. In fact, Rajiv didn't want me in Tridev. He had contacted and almost sealed the deal with another actress, as he didn't like me much when he saw the rushes of Vijay, which Yash ji showed him. In fact, I was the last choice when he was left with no choice. So, no romance, no secret phone calls, no so-called director privilege if that even exists, I dunno, sorry for sounding naive or delulu.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sonam concluded. “Just me, a catchy song. It was much after Tridev released that Rajiv and I actually started dating, as we both were single and owed no one any explanations. So my dearies, I got zero preference in the making of Tridev. Zero. Zilch. Nada.”

About Rajiv Rai and Sonam Khan's relationship

Sonam and Rajiv started dating after Tridev and eventually got married in 1991. After marriage, Sonam quit acting to focus on her family. The two have a son, who was diagnosed with autism. They lived in Los Angeles, London and many other countries before eventually settling in Europe. However, they separated in 2001. In 2016, they officially divorced, 15 years after their separation.

About Sonam Khan's comeback

Sonam was last seen in the 1992 film, Vishwatma. She has expressed her desire to make a comeback in showbiz after 30 years, but this time via the digital route. She revealed having an interest in OTT and doing something she has never done before.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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