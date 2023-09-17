Soni Razdan recalls memories of travelling in double-decker BEST buses: ‘Remember thrill of finding front seats empty’

Soni Razdan has shared a long note, reminiscing memories of her time travelling to college or to meet friends in the double-decker BEST buses in Mumbai, called Bombay in those days. She mentioned how sometimes she would even get a peek into houses which were too near the road, noticing how people were carrying on with their lives. Also read: Soni Razdan reveals how she met ‘baby’ Mahesh Bhatt in anniversary post: 'Bahut lambi kahani hai'

Soni Razdan's post about BEST buses

Soni Razdan has penned a note about the BEST double-decker buses which are no longer in service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a few pictures of the old BEST bus and a new one, Soni wrote, “And one more icon bids us adieu. Bombay’s and Mumbai’s double-decker bus of yore, which I grew up with … and which I used every day going to college and to meet friends in Colaba. Still remember the thrill of clambering up the noisy stairs and finding the front seats empty. The streets looked fascinating from there.”

She continued, “Just one ride gave one so much food for thought. I remember the proximity to some buildings in crowded streets and many a time would get a glimpse into the rooms yonder. Life was teeming in every direction where people went about their day … be it eating or cleaning or getting a child ready. In some streets dancing girls would be practising, in others people hanging out of their windows watching the world go by while I watched them all, fascinated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soni said she would have painted those scenes had she been an artist. "If I had been an artist all that would have been my inspiration, and my ‘houses’ would be works of art in some gallery somewhere by now. Maybe some inherited affinity from my architect father perhaps! Nowadays may not travel by the lovely new ones, but I fondly remember the old. Bye bye Bombay busses. (waving hand emoji)," she wrote in a goodbye note to the double-decker buses.

Fans and friends react to Soni Razdan's post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many praised Soni for her choice of words. Aahana Kumra commented on her post, “So we’ll put @sonirazdan.” Sandhya Mridul wrote, “Ohhh this post made me sad.. well said Soni ji.. sad to hear this aaaaaah!” A fan said, “Exactly my thoughts. Nostalgic. Beautiful memories of childhood.” Another said, “Gosh your words stirred so much nostalgia!” Suggesting her to become an author, a fan also wrote, "@sonirazdan ‘upper deck front seat’ is a common theme for many of us Bombaywallahs!! Judging by this post, you should start writing and would be a great author."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON