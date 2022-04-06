Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soni Razdan reunites with Helen after 20 years, reveals 'something's cooking': 'We share some wonderful memories'
Soni Razdan reunites with Helen after 20 years, reveals 'something's cooking': 'We share some wonderful memories'

Soni Razdan reunited with Helen after two decades. She hinted that they are working together. Check out her post here.
Soni Razdan reunited with Helen after 20 years.
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 09:49 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Soni Razdan has shared pictures as she reunited with veteran actor Helen for an upcoming project. Taking to Instagram, Soni shared pictures of her meeting Helen at a restaurant. In the pictures, the two actors can be seen smiling as they posed for the camera. (Also Read | Soni Razdan says she wished to work after Alia Bhatt's birth, told producer ‘don’t tell my husband')

For their meeting, Soni wore a printed white outfit, and earrings and kept her hair open. Helen opted for light green floral ethnic wear and a chain around her neck. They sat at a table with food on a plate and a mug nearby.

Sharing the photo, Soni captioned the post, "I think we actually met up again after more than 20 years. We share some wonderful special memories! And we’re on the verge of making some more :) (black heart emojis) #helen #pastlives #memories #actorslife." Reacting to the post, actor Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Nice Soni (red heart emoji)."

Soni also shared two videos as a person did her makeup. Sharing the clips on Instagram Stories, she wrote, "And the process begins..." She also shared a selfie clicked by actor Vaibhavi Malhotra. It featured Vaibhavi, Soni, and Helen. Soni wrote, "Something's cooking!" and tagged Vaibhavi. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Vaibhavi wrote, "Helen Ma'am. New beginnings. #blessup (white heart and nazar amulet emojis)."

Soni shared pictures on Instagram.

Soni is the wife of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the duo tied the knot in 1986. They are parents to two daughters--Shaheen Bhatt (1988) and Alia Bhatt (1993). Shaheen is a writer and Alia is among the most popular actors in Bollywood.

Recently, speaking with Film Companion, Soni had spoken about working after becoming a mother. “I don't know which child I'd had. I think it was after Alia was born if I'm not mistaken. I wanted to start working again. I went to a producer friend and I said ‘this is what I want to do and don’t tell my husband that I want to start working'. So he was very sweet and he got me this elderly lady who was very respectable. She started to put my name out. She used to visit all these offices, that's how it was done."

Soni was featured in several projects in the last few months. She was seen with Vinay Pathak on an episode of Kaali Peeli Tales. Soni was also a part of Netflix's Call My Agent with Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, Ahana Kumra, and others.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
soni razdan mahesh bhatt
