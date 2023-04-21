Soni Razdan reveals how she met ‘baby’ Mahesh Bhatt in anniversary post: 'Bahut lambi kahani hai'

Actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt married on April 20, 1986. On Thursday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to share their photo as she wrote him a sweet note to wish him on their anniversary. The photo was taken at their daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding last year. The actor had married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. Soni also teased how she met Mahesh with her latest post. Also read: Alia Bhatt looks cute in a frock as she poses with family in unseen throwback pic from sets of Papa Kehte Hain

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

To mark their 37th wedding anniversary, Soni Razdan shared a photo of herself and Mahesh Bhatt decked up in their traditional best for Alia's wedding. She wore a white and red printed saree paired with a green floral blouse and a heavy necklace, while her filmmaker husband was in a cream kurta pyjama set in the throwback photo taken inside their home. In the caption she wrote alongside their photo, Soni mentioned that they were introduced by a friend of hers, who wanted her to meet Mahesh, without mentioning the nitty-gritty of their courtship.

Soni wrote in her caption, "The story of us: One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend, who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatt… acha chodo ab… bahut lambi kahani hai (let's not get into it, a long story it is). Phir kabhi (let's save it for some other time). Main point yeh hai ki (the point is) we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy anniversary baby. We really have come a long way."

Mahesh was earlier married to Lorraine Bright, who was British. They had tied the knot in 1968, and after four years welcomed daughter Pooja Bhatt. During the 1970s, Mahesh Bhatt's name was linked to the late actor Parveen Babi, when him and Lorraine parted ways.

It was reportedly during the filming of Saaransh (1984) that Mahesh first met Soni Razdan, who was a budding actor then. After dating for some time, Mahesh and Soni married in 1986. They have two daughters together, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Even though Soni Razdan is actor Pooja Bhatt's stepmother, the latter shares a great bond with Alia and Shaheen. In a throwback interview with India Today, Pooja had revealed how Soni had confessed her guilt in marrying Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja had said in 2019, "I grew up with a father, who supposedly went on to marry somebody else and have another family... I was very moved one day. Soni and I were in Coonoor and she was sitting outside and she said, 'Pooja I want to tell you I felt so guilty. I said, 'Soni why do you need to feel guilty? You never broke any marriage up.' That marriage (her father's first marriage to her mom Lorraine) was long dead."

Soni Razdan will next be seen in Pippa co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film revolves around Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

