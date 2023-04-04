Alia Bhatt looks cute in a frock as she poses with family in unseen throwback pic from sets of Papa Kehte Hain

Soni Razdan has shared an unseen throwback family picture on Twitter. The actor, along with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, joined filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt for a family picture in Seychelles where he was shooting for his 1996 directorial Papa Kehte Hain, which had Soni in a supporting role. Soni shared the picture as part of a Twitter trend for which users were sharing pictures of them with ‘water’ in the frame. Also read: Alia Bhatt spotted in casual look, waves back at school kids in wholesome video. Watch Soni Razdan has shared an unseen throwback family picture.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, “This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ there. Search for ‘water’ in your camera roll and quote tweet the pic #water #family #shootlife #whenwewereyoung @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt #shaheenbhatt.”

The picture shows a few-years-old Alia in a white and red frock standing in front of Mahesh while holding his hands. Beside them, Soni is standing with Shaheen in front of her, who is in a black tee and pyjamas. They are seen posing at a scenic location with water and hills behind them.

Papa Kehte Hain released in theatres in 1996 and starred Jugal Hansraj, Mayuri Kango in the lead along with Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Tiku Talsania and Dinesh Hingoo in supporting roles. The film wasn't a success but the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi went on to be an all time hit.

Soni Razdan will next be seen in Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The film revolves around Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Alia is an established actor now and will next be seen in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Shaeen is a writer and came out with her book titled I've Never Been (Un) Happier in 2018. Mahesh's last directorial was Sadak 2 in 2020, starring Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

