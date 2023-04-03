Alia Bhatt spotted in casual look, waves back at school kids in wholesome video. Watch

Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city on Monday morning in a casual avatar as she made her way to the set. As she stepped out with her team, she was followed by her young fans from a school located nearby who waved at the actor in enthusiasm. Alia smiled back and waved at them. (Also read: Alia Bhatt dazzles in a silver saree for the launch of NMACC, fans call her 'insanely beautiful'. See pics) Alia Bhatt was spotted in a casual avatar in the city.

In a video clip shared a paparazzo account on Instagram, the Darlings actor was spotted in the city on Monday morning. Alia kept it comfy in a white top paired with an unbuttoned pink shirt layered as a jacket and blue jeans. As she made her way through a narrow lane with her team, one of whom was also holding an umbrella for her, she smiled at the paparazzi. In the same clip, some young fans from a nearby school also happened to spot her walking by and screamed her name in enthusiasm. Alia smiled and waved back at them before heading inside the premises of her set.

Alia was one of the many Bollywood stars who was present on both the days of the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. On the second day, the actor put up a dance performance on stage with Rashmika Mandanna to the Hindi version of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. On the first day of the launch, Alia wore a silver saree, and was accompanied by her parents, director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, and her older sister Shaheen Bhatt, on the red carpet.

Alia was last seen in Darlings, a dark comedy-thriller, which she also produced under the banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. She will also make her Hollywood debut in August with the Netflix film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

