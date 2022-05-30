Soni Razdan's Mandi look was just like Alia Bhatt's in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actor reacts to fan video

Actor Soni Razdan has passed on not just her acting skills to daughter Alia Bhatt but also her good looks. A video clip from Soni's 1983 film Mandi proves how close Alia's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi is to the performance of the senior actor. As a viewer shared the clip on Twitter, other users on the microsharing platform agreed that Alia did look like Soni in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's video with baby, calls it 'full vibe'

A fan shared a video clip from Mandi on Twitter and wrote, "In the late 70s @Soni_Razdan acted in #Mandi as sex worker, now @aliaa08 in #GangubaiKathiawadi, both have tremendous resemblance, both are best actresses. Soni then looks ditto Alia of now." Soni reacted to the video, saying, “Oh gosh a blast from the past all right!” along with a blushing emoji and heart emoticons.

A person reacted to the tweet, "Your daughter looks so much like you. Ma Sha Allah." Another said, "Alia looks just like you then!"

Mandi had a very impressive cast with all from Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Neena Gupta, Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, Satish Kaushik, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others. Directed by Shyam Benegal, Mandi was based on a short story Aanandi by writer Ghulam Abbas. The film revolved around a brothel in the heart of a city, the location that some politicians wanted for another purpose.

Gangubai Kathiawadi had Alia in the titular role of a brothel owner and politician. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and earned rave reviews for Alia's performance.

Soni is still friends with Neena and Ila Arun. Soni and Neena even go on vacations together. On Alia's wedding celebration with Ranbir Kapoor, Ila Arun had written on Instagram, “Priye Soni, yaha hum sab bhi jalsa mana rahe hain, dholak baj rahi hai, banna banni ga rahe hain, Neena aur meri taraf se apni va pure parivari ko badhai (Dear Soni, we are also celebrating here, we are playing the dholak, singing bride-groom songs, Congratulations to you and your family from me and Neena Gupta).”

