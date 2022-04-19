Soni Razdan shares emotional picture from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding, fans getting 'major Dilbaro vibes'

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has shared an emotional picture from her daughter's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The picture, in which the three of them are visible at the wedding festivities, was shared on Tuesday. Fans have showered their love upon the picture. Many even pointed out that it was giving Dilbaro vibes, referring to the Raazi song picturised on Alia and Soni. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor poses with Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids in new pictures from wedding

Soni Razdan shared the picture on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. The picture shows an emotional Soni and Alia share a moment at the wedding as Ranbir looks on from behind. "My heartbeats," she captioned the post, adding three heart-shaped emojis. Fans commented adoration for the moment in the comments section. "The happiness in your eyes," one fan commented. Another fan wrote, "This is so beautiful."

Many fans noted how the moment looked similar to one of Alia's films Raazi, where Soni played her mother. In the 2018 film, as Alia's character gets married, Soni's character hugs her in a similar fashion as the song Dilbaro plays in the background. One fan commented, "This has major Dilbaro vibes."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at his Bandra residence Vastu. The small, intimate ceremony was attended by a handful of guests, most of whom were family and close friends of the Kapoors and the Bhatts. A party was hosted by Ranbir and Alia the following day, which saw more guests from Bollywood mark their appearance.

After their private wedding followed by a bash on Saturday, both Ranbir and Alia returned to work. Ranbir was spotted at the T-Series office on Sunday. He was in a blue shirt and beige pants. As the paparazzi wished Ranbir “shaadi mubarak”, he simply flashed a thumbs-up sign and walked away. Alia was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Tuesday, flying out for some work commitment.

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they began working together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The fantasy adventure film, scheduled for a release on September 9 this year, marks their first movie together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON