Sonu Sood haggles with sandal salesman in Srinagar, promotes his business: 'Theek theek rate lagao'

Actor Sonu Sood recently visited a street vendor in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Sonu posted a video in which he interacted with Shameem Khan, who sells sandals.

In the video, Sonu Sood, after introducing the vendor, asked him about the prices of his products. At first, he picked up a child's sandal and asked, "Bacchon ki chappal kitne ki hai (How much are the children's sandals for)?" Shameem replied, " ₹50." Sonu continued, "Isse khoobsoorat aapne 50 rupaaye ki chappal nahi dekhi hogi (You wouldn't have seen such a beautiful pair of sandals for children for ₹50)."

He then picked up a pair of sandals for adults, and asked, "Baro ki chappal (Sandals for elders)?" The vendor said, "Yeh ₹120." Sonu then asked, "Yeh 50 mein nahi doge (You won't sell it for ₹50)?" When the vendor refused and pointed to another pair which was priced at ₹50, Sonu said, "Arey theek theek rate lagao dada yaar... Last rate kya hai? (Quote a reasonable price... What is the last price)."

"Jisko bhi aana hai Shameen bhai ke paas woh idhar aayiye aur mera naam lenge toh Shameen bhai aap thoda discount doge? Kitne percent discount (Whoever wants to visit come to his stall. Will you give disount? How much)?" He replied, "20 percent," and Sonu said, "20 percent discount mere naam pe (You will get 20 percent discount in my name)." He then wished Shameen happiness and bid him goodbye.

Sonu captioned his post, "Our Chappal Showroom 20%discount on my name #supportsmallbusiness #support #shoes #shoplocal #shopsmall #shopsmallbusiness."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone complies with security official's request to remove mask, prove identity at airport. Watch

According to news agency PTI, Sonu is in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the revised film policy of the union territory administration. He visited Shameem, who has been selling shoes and slippers for over a decade, in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu movie Acharya. He also has Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.