Deepika Padukone complies with security official's request to remove mask, prove identity at airport. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone jetted off to Bengaluru on Saturday morning, pictures and videos from Mumbai airport's private terminal showed. The actor briefly posed for the paparazzi, before entering the terminal building.

Before entering the building, Deepika Padukone was requested to pull her mask down to confirm her identity. She complied with the CISF personnel. Deepika wore a brown overcoat and a beige ensemble. Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One person noted that Deepika is 'so well-behaved'.





Recently, actor Kiara Advani was also asked to remove her mask at the airport, leaving fans impressed with the security officer's thoroughness, and drawing comparisons to a scene featuring Kiara, in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Deepika was last seen on screen in Chhapaak in early 2020, but has several projects in the pipeline. These include director Shakun Batra's domestic noir film, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand; Fighter, by the same director, co-starring Hrithik Roshan; The Intern, with Amitabh Bachchan; Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas; an adaptation of the Mahabharata; and the sports drama 83, starring her husband Ranveer Singh.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the Shakun Batra project is ‘quite challenging’ and cannot be called a ‘light’ film. She said that she is looking forward to the film’s exploration of ‘intricate human relationships’.