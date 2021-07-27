Kiara Advani is asked to confirm identity at airport, fans get flashbacks of MS Dhoni scene. Watch life imitate art

A video of actor Kiara Advani being told to remove her mask to confirm her identity at the airport reminded fans of a scene from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the film, a biopic of the cricket icon, Kiara played a hotel receptionist who failed to recognise the sports star, and insisted that he prove his identity before being allowed inside his room.

In the video, shared online by several paparazzi accounts, Kiara Advani could be seen at the airport, when a CISF officer requested that she remove her mask to confirm her identity. Kiara complied.





Fans in the comments section were quick to notice the similarities between what they just saw and the scene from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. "MSD me ye bhi sincerely work ki thi jab Dhoni ka id maanga tha (Her character in MS Dhoni also performed her duties with sincerity when she asked Dhoni for his ID)," one person commented. "He learnt it from her movie MS Dhoni," another person commented.

Kiara played Sakshi, the woman who eventually marries Dhoni, in the biopic. The late Sushant Singh Rajput starred in the title role. Disha Patani featured in a supporting role, with Anupam Kher and others.

Kiara will next be seen in the war drama Shershaah, in which she stars opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The film, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, is slated for an August 12 release on Amazon Prime Video. It will clash with another war drama, the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.