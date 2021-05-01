Sonu Sood heartbroken as Covid-19 patient he helped get hospital bed dies: ‘Sometimes, life is so unfair’

Sonu Sood was saddened to hear about the death of a 61-year-old man due to Covid-19 complications. The actor helped arrange a hospital bed for him but he breathed his last just hours later.

Replying to a distress message he was tagged in, Sonu wrote on Twitter, “I got him a bed last night at 1am in Ghaziabad. But just got to know that we lost him. We tried our best, sometimes life is so unfair. My heart breaks listening to those pleading voices of the families. Today is a new beginning, lots of lives out there need to be saved.”

Later, Sonu posted a video on Instagram, in which he narrated an incident of someone he helped, who could not make it. He said that it was a struggle to first get a hospital bed and then a ventilator, and the struggle continued after death, to perform the last rites.

Sonu said that everyone, rich or poor, is struggling for hospital beds and oxygen supplies. Some of them do not survive and many families do not have the financial means for a funeral. He urged the governments to make crematoriums free of cost for everyone. “Let’s come together and make this happen,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Sonu shared a video of non-stop messages for help on his phone. “We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me. Apologies,” he wrote. In another tweet, he said that helping people get hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines is more rewarding than delivering a ₹100 crore film.

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts since the Covid-19 lockdown last year. He talked about his experience of helping people in a memoir titled I Am No Messiah, which also chronicles his journey from Moga to Mumbai.