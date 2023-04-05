Sonu Sood is proud of son Eshaan as he carries on 'good work' in actor's absence. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Fateh, has shared a video of his son Eshaan Sood helping a crowd outside their home. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Sonu posted the clip in which Eshaan is surrounded by many people on the street. He spoke personally to each of them. (Also Read | Anupam Kher poses with Sonu Sood, calls them 'chote shehro se aye do mehnati dost')

Sonu Sood praised son Eshaan Sood for doing 'good work'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eshaan, seen in a black sweatshirt and pants, was also seen posing for pictures with the people. Sonu captioned the post, "It swells my heart with pride to see my son Eshaan carry on the good work in my absence. Puts me at peace to know able hands will continue doing what gives us the most joy and happiness."

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "You made him a good human being rather than transforming him into a businessman. Good work Eshaan, God bless you ...." Another tweet read, "That's really very noble and good thing. you gave very great parenting of serving humanity." A fan said, "Like father like son!! God bless your family Sonu ji."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu is known to help thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid time. He booked chartered flights and busses for the stuck migrant workers when the first lockdown was announced in 2020. Since then he has been regularly helping people in need.

Sonu Sood praised son Eshaan Sood for doing 'good work'.

Last month, Sonu and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the much-awaited action thriller Fateh. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline dropped a series of pictures from her first day of the shoot. They filmed in Amritsar, Punjab, and also visited Gurudwara to seek blessings. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "Beautiful first day for 'Fateh'."

Recently, Sonu treated fans with the new announcement along with a caption, "On my next mission, #Fateh. The shoot begins today!" He gave an intense look while holding the clapboard with Jacqueline in the pictures. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh is based on cybercrime. As quoted by news agency ANI, Sonu had said, "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Announcing Fateh last year in December, Sonu had written, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji." The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.