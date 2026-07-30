Sonu Sood reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Generation Gutter' remark on Gen Z: 'It is very shameful if she said that'

Kangana Ranaut’s recent remarks about Gen Z protesters continue to draw reactions. Days after the actor labelled a section of young people participating in the nationwide CJP protests as “Generation Gutter,” actor Sonu Sood has shared his views, saying such comments should not have been made. (Also read: 'I look like young Hrithik Roshan': CJP’s Saurav Das has a theory on why Kangana Ranaut is attacking him )

Sonu Sood responds to Kangana Ranaut’s remarks

Kangana's 'Generation Gutter' label sparks backlash from Sonu Sood. (X)

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While interacting with the media, Sonu admitted that he had not watched Kangana’s full statement. However, he stressed that actors owe their success to the audience, especially young people. “I haven’t heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of public support, Sonu added, “As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That’s why everyone should be taken along.”

When asked specifically about Kangana referring to Gen Z as “Generation Gutter,” Sonu did not mince words. “If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said,” he remarked.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also urged public figures to be careful with their words. “There is a saying, ‘Tol mol ke bol’ (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God,” he said. What did Kangana Ranaut say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also urged public figures to be careful with their words. “There is a saying, ‘Tol mol ke bol’ (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God,” he said. What did Kangana Ranaut say? {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy began after Kangana shared a series of Instagram Stories criticising a section of young people involved in the CJP protests. Calling them “Generation Gutter,” she accused them of glorifying “drugs, drinks, or endless body counts” while continuing to depend financially on their parents.

She argued that independence has to be earned, writing that truly independent women make bold choices, build unconventional careers and take responsibility for their decisions because they are financially self-reliant.

In another post, Kangana claimed that many of the so-called “westernised” young women had “nothing to offer to the system” and criticised them for, in her view, seeking an independent lifestyle without earning it.

Kangana’s remarks have sparked a war of words with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke, with the debate continuing to play out on social media.