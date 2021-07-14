Sonu Sood reacts to kid breaking TV: 'His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now'

Actor Sonu Sood has reacted to a report of a child breaking a television set after he saw the actor getting hit on screen. Taking to Twitter, Sonu shared a news report and wrote, "Arrreee, don't break your TVs, his dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now," followed by laughing emojis.

As per a Twitter user, who shared a clip, the incident took place in Telangana's Sangareddy. The 7-year-old boy named Virat broke the TV set because he got angry after seeing Sonu Sood get hit in a movie. According to the report, the child got angry because he looked up to Sonu as someone who has been helping the masses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sonu has been receiving praises for his philanthropic work during the pandemic. He has been delivering oxygen cylinders, helping the needy get medical attention, as well as setting up oxygen plants.

This is not the first incident of a fan recognising and reacting to Sonu Sood's pandemic work. Last month, a man named Venkatesh walked barefoot to Mumbai from Hyderabad to meet him. However, Sonu had said that he doesn't 'want to encourage anyone' to do anything of this sort.

On Instagram, Sonu had captioned the post, "Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all."

Earlier, in a video that appeared online, fans in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh were also seen pouring milk on his photos. In another incident, fans poured milk on his photos in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and Nellore.

Meanwhile, Sonu has announced a new film titled Kisaan. It will be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. He will also feature in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, which will also star Chiranjeevi.