Sonu Sood sells bread and eggs on a bicycle, says 'ekdum hit hai boss'. Watch video

Actor Sonu Sood seems to have started a new business of selling bread, eggs and a couple of other food items in a mobile store. He called it Sonu Sood Ki Supermarket. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sonu shared a funny video in which he is seen perched on a bicycle as he shared details of the products that he had for his customers.

In the video, Sonu Sood is seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers. Calling his new venture a 'hit', he is heard asking people to place their orders soon, as he announced the prices of the food items that were kept in several bags tied to the bicycle. He added that he will charge an extra amount for the delivery. He captioned the video, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness."





The video starts with Sonu saying, "Kaun bolta hai mall band ho gaya? Sabse jyada important aur sabse jyada mehengi supermarket ready hai. Yeh dekhiye sab kuch hai mere pass. Anda hai joh iss samay 6 rupay ka mil raha hai, aur uske baad bread hai badi wali joh 40 rupay ki hai, choti wali bread 22 rupay ki hai. Saath mein pav hai, rusk hai, muri hai, aur bohut saare chips wagera hai (Who says the mall is shut? The most important and most expensive supermarket is ready. See, I've everything. There are eggs, which are currently priced at ₹6 per egg, then I have a big packet of bread which costs ₹40, the smaller one costs ₹22. I also have pav, rusk, puffed rice, chips etc.)."

The actor added, "Jisko bhi chahiye aage aayye bhaiyye. Toh jaldi se jaldi mujhe order kijiye. Abhi delivery ka time hogaya hai bohut important hai aur ek baat aur delivery ke extra charges hai boss. Toh milte hai dost. Sonu Sood ki supermarket. Ekdum hit hain boss. Chalte hai boss (Whoever wants it, come and take it. Place your orders quickly. Now it's delivery time, which is very important, and also, I'll charge extra for the delivery. See you, friend. Sonu Sood's supermarket. It's a hit. Bye)."

Reacting to the post, fans praised him and also dropped heart and fire emojis taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "You are real hero." Another said, "Well done sir." "SSM :- Sonu Super Man sir," commented a third. "You are too cute sir," said another. "I wanna help in every way I can sir . You are doing amazing job sir @sonu_sood," wrote another fan.

Sonu has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work during the Covid-19 pandemic. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants altogether -- Sonu has been helping out as many people as possible.

Meanwhile, he recently announced a new movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also feature in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi.