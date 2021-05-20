Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood says he feels ‘humbled’ after fans pour milk on his life-size poster. Watch video
Sonu Sood has reacted to a video in which people are seen pouring milk on a life-size poster of his. As per a Twitter user, the incident took place in Andhra Pradesh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:19 PM IST
In the clip shared by a Twitter user, two people are seen atop the image pouring milk.

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday reacted to a video in which people are seen pouring milk on a garlanded life-size poster of his. In the clip, shared by a Twitter user, two people are seen standing behind the image, at an elevation higher th the poster and pouring milk. Since last year, Sonu has been helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the user, the incident took place in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh to laud Sonu for his work and to inspire the people. Sharing the video, Sonu tweeted, "Humbled."

Reacting to the tweet, fans heaped praises on Sonu. One wrote, "It was more respect towards someone who is extending so much help in this crisis by giving it to needed one. That way they would have done what Sonu Sood is doing."

Another tweeted, "Sonu Sood ji well deserved this kind of affection from general public , as he is man of general public. Myself Salute Sonu ji for their out of box directly to general public in Covid -19 pandemic time . Tks." A third commented, "You deserve even more than that. You are the hope to the humanity, this just a beginning, there are many more things which await for you."

Sonu has been actively helping people amid the Covid-19 crisis. Amid the deadlier second wave of Covid-19, he is supporting people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities.

Also Read: TV actor Ravi Dubey tests negative for Covid-19, shares new pic

Last year, in an interview with SpotboyE he had said, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention.”

In 2020, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sood had helped several migrant workers reach their home town and fed many underprivileged people.

